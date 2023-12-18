Apple to spotlight wearables – Apple Vision Pro, AirPods, and Apple Watch – in 2024

Apple plans to take the focus off iPhone and instead shine its spotlight on wearables – Apple Vision Pro, AirPods, and Apple Watch – in 2024.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The Vision Pro marks a new category for Apple, while the earbuds and smartwatch are poised to get some of their biggest upgrades ever…

The new AirPods should help Apple fix a problem with the existing lineup. The company’s current $179 earbuds — its third-generation, mid-tier model — have been somewhat of a dud with consumers. They look similar to the AirPods Pro, but don’t offer features that are notably better than the $129 second-generation AirPods from 2019. That’s left consumers confused about which AirPods to buy, and Apple loses revenue each time they opt for the cheaper model…

But Apple has a solution: two new fourth-generation non-Pro models that have updated designs, redesigned cases and USB-C charging. The upper-end version of the two models will include active noise cancellation, bringing that feature to a lower price point.

In addition, Apple is readying a major software-based development: hearing aid functionality. The company plans to release that feature later next year, and it could be the start of something big. Apple believes its take on the hearing aid has the potential to upend a multibillion-dollar industry.

The Apple Watch is also due for a boost, with the company planning at least one model with a new look. More significantly, Apple is working on a pair of health features designed to take the smartwatch to new heights: hypertension and sleep apnea detection.