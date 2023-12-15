Apple TV+ announces new drama series, ‘Your Friends and Neighbors,’ starring Jon Hamm

Apple TV+ today announced it has ordered “Your Friends and Neighbors,” a new drama series developed by Apple Studios that will star Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm (“The Morning Show,” “Fargo,” “Mad Men”), who will also serve as executive producer, and based on an original idea by acclaimed screenwriter, producer and novelist Jonathan Tropper (“See,” “The Adam Project,” “Warrior,” “Banshee”).

In “Your Friends and Neighbors,” Hamm will star in the lead role as Coop, a recently divorced hedge fund manager who, after being fired, resorts to stealing from the wealthy residents in his tiny upstate New York suburb in order to keep his family’s lifestyle afloat. These petty crimes begin to reinvigorate him until he breaks into the wrong house at the wrong time.

Hailing from Apple Studios, the new series is created by Tropper who will serve as showrunner and executive producer under his overall deal with Apple TV+. Hamm will executive produce alongside Connie Tavel (“Confess, Fletch”).

The new project marks the latest collaboration for Hamm and Apple TV+, and the first time he will anchor an ongoing series since “Mad Men.” Hamm recently starred in the critically acclaimed, AFI Award-winning third season of Apple’s Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning series, “The Morning Show.”

Under his overall deal with Apple TV+ and his shingle Tropper Ink, Tropper also served as showrunner and executive producer of global hit Apple Original series “See,” starring Jason Momoa. He has authored six bestselling novels, and written films such as “The Adam Project,” starring Ryan Reynolds, “This Is Where I Leave You,” starring Jason Bateman and Tina Fey, and “Kodachrome,” starring Ed Harris, Jason Sudeikis, and Elizabeth Olsen.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 415 wins and 1,730 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

