Apple cautions: Only use certified Apple Watch chargers

Apple recommends charging your Apple Watch only with chargers made by Apple or chargers that have completed Apple MFi certification and use the Made for Apple Watch badge. If you use a counterfeit or uncertified charger, you could experience slow charging, repeated chimes, and reduced battery lifespan. Learn how to identify chargers made by Apple and MFi certified chargers.

Authentic charging connectors made by Apple are white. Some Apple Watch chargers have text and regulatory markings on the charging cable:

Chargers that are not made by Apple might have different colors, text, or other designs on the surface of the charging connector.

If your watch charger is made by Apple, one of the following model numbers appears on the cable:

• A1570

• A1598

• A1647

• A1714

• A1768

• A1923

• A2055

• A2056

• A2086

• A2255

• A2256

• A2257

• A2458

• A2515

• A2652

• A2879

You can also check the manufacturer of the charger using your Mac:

Connect your Apple Watch charging cable to your Mac. On your Mac, choose Apple menu  > System Settings, then click General in the sidebar. Click About on the right. Click System Report. Click USB. Choose your watch charger to view details. Locate the manufacturer. Watch chargers made by Apple list Apple Inc. as the manufacturer.

Identify MFi certified chargers

To identify third-party chargers that have completed MFi certification, look carefully at the charger’s packaging and at the charger itself. Authorized Apple Watch chargers use the Made for Apple Watch badge on their packaging.

MacDailyNews Note: To check whether your charger is certified, you can search the public database of authorized MFi accessories.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.