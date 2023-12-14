Seven iOS features remain U.S.-only

Seven iOS features remain exclusive to the United States: Apple Card, Apple Card Savings, Apple Cash, Apple Pay Later, Wallet IDs, Roadside Assistance via Satellite, and Clean Energy Charging.

Launched in 2019, the Apple Card remains available in the U.S. only… While there have been clues that the Apple Card might expand to additional countries in the future, such as an Apple Card trademark filing in Canada, Apple has not confirmed any immediate plans to launch the card internationally. Earlier this year, the Apple Card savings account launched in the Wallet app on the iPhone, allowing Apple Card holders in the U.S. to earn interest on their Daily Cash and other cash deposits. The high-yield savings account has a 4.15% APY, with no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements. Given the Apple Card is available in the U.S. only, so too is the savings account. Apple Cash remains available in the U.S. only, and despite clues like a trademark filing in Canada, it is unclear if the feature will expand to other countries.

MacDailyNews Take: Mostly payment-related features which is understandable given that banking is highly regulated around the world, so Apple Pay-related rollouts are clearly slow-, slow-, slow-going slogs.

Rossignol covers the other U.S.-only iOS features in his full article here.

