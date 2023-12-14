Apple shares high new all-time intraday high

Apple in early trading Thursday rose $1.66 or 0.79% to high a new all time high of $199.62. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high of $198.23 was set on July 19, 2023.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $124.17.

Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 33.49.

Apple currently has a market value of $3.102 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $3.102T

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Meta Platforms (META) – $855.918B

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) – $785.916B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $775.413B

• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $$514.1B

• Walmart (WMT) – $430.4B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $265.326B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $227.74B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $207.649B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $201.752B

• Intel (INTC) – $193.451B

• Disney (DIS) – $172.707B

• IBM (IBM) – $146.93B

• Sony (SONY) – $112.811B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $59.370B

• Dell (DELL) – $51.356B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $39.009B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $30.538B

• Nokia (NOK) – $18.632B

• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $21.377B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.513B

• Sonos (SONO) – $2.136B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $34.822M

MacDailyNews Take: Onward and upward, Cupertino soldiers!

