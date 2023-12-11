Apple releases watchOS 10.2

Apple on Monday released watchOS 10.2 which includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:

• Access and log Health app data with Siri (Available on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2)

• Automatically view Now Playing when in proximity of HomePod (2nd generation) or HomePod mini playing media from Music or Podcasts (Available on – Apple • Watch Series 6 and later and Apple Watch Ultra)

• Enable the ability to swipe to change watch faces in Settings

• Enable the ability to confirm ending workouts in Settings

• Prioritize the volume of either the music or trainers’ voices in most Fitness+ workouts

• Resolves an issue that can cause watch faces added in the Watch app on iPhone to not appear on Apple Watch

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: No issues so far with our various Apple Watches here!

