Apple releases tvOS 17.2

Apple on Monday released tvOS 17.2 which introduces upgrades to the ‌Apple TV‌ app. In addition, Apple has removed the ability to purchase TV shows and movies from both the iTunes TV Shows and iTunes Movies apps (each of which are no longer functional), and instead points customers to the ‌Apple TV‌ app for purchasing TV shows and movies.

Update your Apple TV automatically:

You can set your Apple TV to automatically install new updates when they’re available.

Go to Settings > System > Software Updates and turn on Automatically Update.

Update your Apple TV manually:

Go to Settings > System > Software Updates and select Update Software. If there’s an update, select Download and Install. Wait for your Apple TV to download the update. Keep your Apple TV connected and plugged in to power until the update is complete.

After the update downloads, your Apple TV will restart, prepare the update, then install it. When the update is complete, your Apple TV will automatically restart again.

MacDailyNews Take: All of our many Apple TV units are working as expected after updating.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.