Apple said to feature tetraprism optical zoom to iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max

According to a new report by The Elec, Apple will add LG Innotek as an additional supplier of the tetraprism zoom technology used exclusively in the iPhone 15 Pro Max, in order to increase supply as it looks to deliver the optical zoom tech to both iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in 2024.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

‎

Apple is expected to bring tetraprism camera technology to both iPhone 16 Pro models next year, enabling at least 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom on the Telephoto lens. The iPhone 15 Pro has a 12-megapixel Telephoto camera that offers 3x zoom, but the iPhone 15 Pro Max is using an upgraded Telephoto system that allows for 5x zoom. The iPhone 15 Pro Max has a folded glass structure below the lens, which Apple refers to as tetraprism technology. It reflects light four times over, allowing for a longer focal length of 120mm.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: iPhone 15 Pro Max’s zoom capabilities alone are worth the price of admission.

‎

