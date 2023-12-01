Apple names top 9 App Store apps of 2023

Apple today unveiled the winners of the 2023 App Store Awards, recognizing apps and games that empowered users to unleash their creativity, discover a world of new adventures, and have fun with family and friends. This year’s winners include developers from across the world, whose apps and games were chosen by the App Store’s Editorial team for providing users with meaningful experiences and inspiring cultural change. App Store Award winners were selected from nearly 40 finalists for delivering exceptional technical innovation, user experience, and design.

Here are Apple’s picks for the top apps of 2023:

• Best Mac App: Photomator

• Best iPhone app: AllTrails

• Best iPad App: Prêt-à-Makeup

• Best Apple TV App: MUBI

• Best Apple Watch App: SmartGym

• Best Mac Game: Lies of P

• Best iPhone Game: Honkai: Star Rail

• Best iPad Game: Lost in Play

• Best Apple Arcade Game: Hello Kitty Island Adventure

‎

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to all of the winners!

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.