Apple TV+ offers ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ free for everyone

Apple TV+ provides special free windows to stream iconic holiday specials. For example, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, was available for all to see, for free, Saturday, November 18th through Sunday, November 19th. “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be available Saturday, December 16th through Sunday, December 17th. Of course, these and other holiday specials are available to Apple TV+ subscribers now and every day.

In this beloved Peanuts special, feeling down about the commercialism of Christmas, Charlie Brown becomes the director of the gang’s holiday play. Can he overcome his friends’ preference for dancing over acting, find the “perfect” tree and discover the true meaning of Christmas?

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” streams for FREE on Saturday, December 16th to Sunday December 17th.

