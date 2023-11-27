How to turn off NameDrop on your iPhone and Apple Watch

With iOS 17.1 and watchOS 10.1, you can use NameDrop to quickly share contact information with a nearby iPhone or Apple Watch. If you’re concerned about security /privacy, you can turn off NameDrop on your iPhone and Apple Watch. The feature is enabled by default.

IMPORTANT: Consent is required for NameDrop to function. No rando on the street can bump into you for a few seconds and take your contact info.

The new NameDrop feature is available on Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 7 and later, and Apple Watch SE (2nd generation).

How to use NameDrop on iPhone to share your contact information with new people:

Do one of the following:

• Share from iPhone to iPhone or Apple Watch: Hold the display of your iPhone a few centimeters from the top of the other person’s iPhone or Apple Watch.

• Share from Apple Watch to another Apple Watch: Open the Contacts app on your Apple Watch, tap your picture in the top-right corner, tap Share, then bring your watch close to the other person’s Apple Watch.

A glow emerges from both devices and Apple Watch vibrates to indicate a connection is being made.

Continue holding your devices near each other until NameDrop appears on both screens. Choose to share your contact card and receive the other person’s, or to only receive the other person’s. To cancel, move the two devices away from each other or lock your iPhone before the NameDrop transfer completes.

Note: NameDrop only works for sending new contact information, not updating an existing contact.

MacDailyNews Take: To turn off NameDrop on your iPhone and Apple Watch, go to Settings > General > AirDrop and, under “START SHARING BY” toggle off “Bringing Devices Together.”

