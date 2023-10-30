MacDailyNews presents live coverage of Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ special event

Apple CEO Tim Cook and a team of Apple executives will host the company’s “Scary Fast” special event today, Monday, October 30th, at 5pm PDT / 8pm EDT.
Apple’s event will be webcast from the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.
MacDailyNews will offer live notes during Apple’s event on this page. We’ll see you here just before 5pm PDT/ 8pm EDT!
You can watch the event live right here:
Live notes from Apple’s “Scary Fast” special event in reverse chronological order:
• End of event.
• Only Apple does hardware, software, and custom silicon
• M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max are the most advanced chips every created for a personal computer
• Tim Cook: There’s never been a better time to experience a Mac
• Order today; available next week
• Starts at $1299
• 24-inch iMac gets M3. Design stays the same, same colors
• Order today; M3 and M3 Pro available next week; M3 Max available “later in Nov.”
• 16-inch MacBook Pro: starts at $2499
• 14-inch MacBook Pro: starts at $1599
• MacBook Pro potential uses reviewed
• Monarch: Legacy of Monsters trailer shown
• MBP with M3 Pro and M3 Max comes in new pro color: Space Black (dark aluminum anodized, fingerprint-resistant)
• SDR up to 600 nits
• Liquid Retina XDR display
• 11 additional hours of battery life
• Up to 11X faster than faster than Intel-based MacBook Pro
• Up to 22 hours battery life
• Same performance on battery and plug
• Can drive four high res external displays
• MacBook Pro can now carry up to 128GB unified memory with M3 Max
• M3 Max MBP up to 2.5x faster than 16-inch M1 Max MBP
• M3 Pro MBP can drive two external high res displays
• 14-inch M3 MBP is up to 40% faster than 13-inch M1 MBP
• Advanced thermal system
• Kate Bergeron: With M3, M3 Pro, or M3 Max
• The new MacBook Pro unveiled
• XDR display
• John Ternus: MacBook Pro, the world’s best pro laptop
• M3 Max: 16-core CPU, 40-core GPU (up to 128GB unified memory)
• M3 Pro: 12-core, 18-core GPU
• M3: 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU
• Neural Engine is up to 60% faster than M1
• Tremendous performance per watt
• Efficiency cores up to 50% faster than M1
• Performance cores up to 30% faster than M1
• 2X faster rendering performance vs. M1
• Hardware-accelerated ray tracing comes to the Mac for the first time
• Next-gen GPU – Dynamic Caching, an industry first, transparent to developers
• 3nm process
• Introducing three breakthrough chips: M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max
• First up: Johny Srouji
• Macs are the best in the industry, by far
• Apple silicon has driven the most capable lineup in the history of the personal computer
• Tim Cook: Tonight we celebrate the Mac
• Pirate flag spotted in opening video!
• Video showing Macs in action in real world situations
• Event begins
