The Guardian reviews Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2: ‘The top of the pack’

Apple Watch Ultra 2, the most rugged and capable Apple Watch, pushes the limits again. Featuring the all-new S9 SiP, a magical new way to use your watch without touching the screen, and the brightest Apple display ever. The Guardian’s review calls it “.”

Samuel Gibbs for The Guardian:

‎

It didn’t require much to keep Apple’s smartwatches at the top of the pack, but both the Series 9 and Ultra 2 have small but meaningful updates that will take some beating, even if they don’t look any different on the outside.

Significantly brighter screens make a world of difference when trying to read the time, alerts and exercise metrics at a glance outdoors. The faster chip will make sure the watch remains rapid over the next few years, and makes interacting with Siri super-quick even when not near your phone.

The upcoming double-tap gesture is a nice add-on, too, and makes moments such as checking train times while rushing with bags in hand a little easier.

If you want the best smartwatch for an iPhone, there’s still no beating the Apple Watch in either flavour.