Caltech ends billion-dollar U.S. patent fight with Apple and Broadcom

The California Institute of Technology (Caltech) has reached an agreement to settle a patent lawsuit against Apple and Broadcom over Wi-Fi chips, according to a filing in California federal court. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Caltech sued Apple and Broadcom in 2016, alleging that the companies infringed on its patents for Wi-Fi technology. In 2020, a jury awarded Caltech more than $1 billion in damages. However, a federal appeals court overturned the verdict in 2021, ruling that the damages award was excessive.

The settlement between Caltech, Apple, and Broadcom brings an end to a long-running legal dispute. The terms of the settlement are likely to be confidential, but it is possible that the agreement includes a licensing agreement that will allow Apple and Broadcom to continue using Caltech’s patented technology.

The settlement is also a positive development for consumers, as it means that the two companies will be able to continue developing and selling products that use Caltech’s Wi-Fi technology.

MacDailyNews Note: In 2020, a jury ordered Apple to pay $837.8 million and Broadcom to pay $270.2 million in patent-infringement damages. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a bid by Apple and Broadcom to revive their challenges to Caltech data-transmission patents.

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.