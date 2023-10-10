Hollywood writers ratify deal with studios to officially end strike; actors’ strike slogs on

Officially ending a strike that lasted nearly 150 days before a deal was reached in late September, Hollywood writers overwhelmingly ratified a new three-year agreement with studios on Monday.

Alexandra Canal for Yahoo Finance:

‎

99% of Writers Guild of America (WGA) members voted to ratify the contract with 8,435 “yes” votes and just 90 “no” votes, or 1% of total members, the union said late Monday. The terms of the new agreement will run from September 25, 2023 through May 1, 2026.

“Through solidarity and determination, we have ratified a contract with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of our combined membership,” WGA West President Meredith Stiehm said in a statement. “Together we were able to accomplish what many said was impossible only six months ago.”

The guild was successful in achieving many of its demands, which included increased regulations surrounding the use of artificial intelligence, minimum staffing requirements, viewership-based streaming bonuses, more data transparency, higher health and pension contribution rates, a boost to streaming residuals, and more.

The guild was also able to achieve a 5% wage increase this year, which will be followed by a 4% jump in 2024 and a 3.5% boost in 2025.