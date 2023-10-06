CNN reviews Apple Watch Ultra 2: ‘The new ultimate smartwatch’

Apple Watch Ultra 2, the most rugged and capable Apple Watch, pushes the limits again. Featuring the all-new S9 SiP, a magical new way to use your watch without touching the screen, and the brightest Apple display ever. CNN’s review calls it “the new ultimate smartwatch.”

Christopher Allbritton for CNN Underscored:

‎

Back in January, when I reviewed [the original Apple Watch Ultra], I said it was the “best Apple Watch you can buy right now.” Today that applies to the Apple Watch Ultra 2. This is an iterative upgrade, with a few nice spec bumps and a couple of new features — and if you already have an Apple Watch Ultra, there is very little reason to upgrade.

However, if you’re looking for the best smartwatch that might inspire you to finally get more athletic while doing almost everything else, the Ultra 2 is the new ultimate smartwatch…

But should you buy it? I mean, it’s the best smartwatch on the market — with a price to match. If you already have an Apple Watch Ultra, then no… But if you’re looking to upgrade from a Series 8 Apple Watch or earlier, the Ultra 2 is a big upgrade and one worth considering.