10 helpful Apple Watch tips you should know

These 10 tips, from Apple Support, will help you make the most of your Apple Watch. Learn how to pin widgets in the Smart Stack, mirror your watch to your iPhone screen, quickly reply to messages, and more, in watchOS 10.

MacDailyNews Take: Learn much more via the “Apple Watch User Guide” here.

