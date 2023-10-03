NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, Jeopardy! World Tour+, and more coming to Apple Arcade this month

Apple Arcade brings fun new games and updates to subscribers monthly, including new releases, award winners, and beloved favorites from the App Store. This October, players can continue to build their NBA legacy as the world’s greatest NBA stars return for another exhilarating season in NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, featuring NBA legend Allen Iverson as the cover athlete; swipe their way through an all-new adventure with adorable monsters in the hit mobile franchise Cut the Rope 3; challenge the world in the ultimate game of smarts in Jeopardy! World Tour+; and embark on a relaxing word journey with Crossword Jam+.

“Celebrating 25 years of NBA 2K, NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition pays tribute to where it all began. Allen Iverson, NBA 2K’s very first cover athlete when the franchise launched in 1999, is back to lead us into a new era of basketball gaming,” said Greg Thomas, Visual Concepts’s president, in a statement. “This year’s installment offers more ways for fans to play with all-new modes like the Endorsement, new ways to express themselves with MyPLAYER and MyCOURT customizations, legendary showdowns with the greatest fantasy team challenge, and so much more.”

In addition to new titles, fan-favorite games such as Cooking Mama: Cuisine!, Fruit Ninja Classic+, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder will get exciting updates throughout the month. Players will be able to whip up new Halloween-themed treats with Mama, slice up fruit with the new Halloween Blade in the Abandoned Dojo, put on a citywide festival to celebrate the Day of the Dead, and so much more. All games on Arcade can be enjoyed free from ads or in-app purchases, and with strong user privacy protections, the service offers a fun and safe gaming experience for players of all ages.

New games available this month include (by order of release):

Jeopardy! World Tour+ (Uken Games): October 6

At home or on the go, Jeopardy! World Tour+ is a fresh way to play America’s Favorite Quiz Show. With the true Jeopardy! experience in the palm of their hands, players will have fun competing with other players around world in thousands of categories and earning bragging rights as they climb the leaderboards to become Jeopardy! World Tour champion.

Cut the Rope 3 (Paladin Studios): October 13

The newest chapter in the hit mobile franchise that has more than 1.6 billion downloads, Cut the Rope 3 is an exciting adventure that starts with a mysterious map and a promise of great discoveries. Players will set out to explore uncharted territories with the game’s protagonist, Om Nom, and cute little Nibble Nom. Their journey with these adorable monsters will take them to breathtaking locations and unique levels full of creative and challenging puzzles. By solving them all, they’ll find new species of Nommies and become the ultimate explorer. The game features beloved characters and signature gameplay mechanics, along with new challenges and physics-based elements that will excite fans of the series.

Crossword Jam+ (PlaySimple Games): October 20

Crossword Jam+ takes crossword-style word games to the next level, featuring fresh daily challenges that players can use to wind down for the day and relax to a mellow crossword. Players can simply swipe and connect letters to find words and boost their vocabulary. The game features breathtaking natural sceneries that are sure to put the player’s mind at ease, and Arcade subscribers will be able to access the full game with no ads or in-app purchases. They’ll solve puzzles that slowly get harder to match their growing word skills, all while visiting the most beautiful countries across the world.

NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition (2K Games): October 27

NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition delivers new ways for fans to play at home and on the go. In MyCAREER, players can step into the shoes of their very own NBA superstar, gain fans, and unlock endorsements with iconic brands such as Nike, Jordan, or Adidas. They can also customize their fit with new shoes, accessories, outfits, and tattoos. In addition to current NBA stars, players can tap NBA legends to join their streetball squad as they take on AI opponents. With the return of the Greatest mode, players can challenge new GOATs and unlock a whole new lineup of NBA superstars and legends. They’ll build the team of their wildest dreams as they take on other squads in the ultimate showdown with The Greatest Fantasy Team Challenge. Or they can sit courtside with Spectator mode and play games matching the NBA season with NBA Today. And here’s the kicker — players can now customize their indoor MyCOURT, hone their skills, and then invite their friends via Game Center to witness their greatness.

Pricing and Availability

• Apple Arcade is available for $4.99 (U.S.) per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.

• Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($16.95 U.S.), Family ($22.95 U.S.), and Premier ($32.95 U.S.) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.

• Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. App Store Greats are available on iPhone and iPad.

• An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

• Availability for the 200+ titles across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

‎

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Arcade just keeps getting better for the same price!

‎

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.