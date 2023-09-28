Apple releases trailer for ‘Argylle,’ starring Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, and Samuel L. Jackson

“Argylle,” from acclaimed director and producer Matthew Vaughn, will be released in theaters worldwide, in partnership with Universal Pictures, on February 2, 2024, before streaming globally on Apple TV+.

The spy thriller “Argylle” follows the globe-trotting adventures of a super-spy named Argylle across the U.S., London and other exotic locations, featuring a star-studded, award-winning cast including Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson.

MacDailyNews Take: This one will deliver plenty of eyeballs to Apple TV+ when it hits the service a month or so after its Groundhog Day release!

