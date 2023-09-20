Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup is eSIM-only in the U.S.

In America, Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup won’t ship with a physical SIM card slot. As with the iPhone 14 lineup before it, all iPhone 15 models are eSIM-only in the U.S.

An eSIM is an industry-standard digital SIM that allows you to activate a cellular plan from your carrier without having to use a physical SIM. You can install eight or more eSIMs on an iPhone and use two phone numbers at the same time.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Apple has pivoted entirely to eSIM technology [in the U.S.]. While some iPhone users may have already made the transition to eSIM, such as with the iPhone 14 last year, there are many users who have not. Ahead of iPhone 15 orders arriving on Friday, here are some details on eSIM support from Apple. The iPhone lineup has supported eSIM technology for many years. The iPhone XS was the first model to add the technology and each new iPhone since then has supported eSIM. Each of those iPhone models also offered a nano SIM card slot as well. So if you didn’t want to use an eSIM, you didn’t have to. eSIMs, sometimes referred to as embedded SIMs, are still SIM cards, but they’re electronically programmable. This means there is no physical SIM card that has to be inserted into your iPhone or activated. Instead, you log in with your carrier information, and the carrier will remotely provision your iPhone so it can be connected to their network. Once this process has been completed, your iPhone works just as it would with a physical SIM card. It’s also important to note that only the iPhone 15 models sold in the United States will be eSIM-only. Models sold in other countries will still have a nano-SIM card slot.

MacDailyNews Note: Information on how to set up an eSIM on your iPhone and how to transfer a physical SIM to an eSIM via Apple here.

