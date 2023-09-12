iPhone 15: Apple holds line on prices despite historic inflation

Apple on Tuesday unveiled the new iPhone 15 family, including new Pro models featuring titanium casing and a significantly faster processor, the A17 Pro, while holding the line on prices amid historic inflation.

Stephen Nellis for Reuters:

The new lineup includes iPhone 15 starting at $799 and iPhone 15 Plus starting at $899.

Apple chose not to raise prices during a tough period globally for smartphone sales. For the Pro series, prices start at $999 and the Pro Max at $1,199, the same prices as last year for the same levels of storage, available starting Sept. 22.

Both the Pro and other iPhone 15 models will have a brighter display and a 48-megapixel camera as well as 100% recycled cobalt in their batteries.

Apple said the iPhone 15’s satellite connectivity can now be used to summon roadside assistance. It is rolling out the feature out with the American Automobile Association (AAA) in the United States.