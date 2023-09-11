No new M3 MacBook models this year – Ming-Chi Kuo

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities, Cupertino won’t launch new M3 MacBook models before the end of the year.

Ming-Chi Kuo via X:

It seems that Apple will not launch new MacBook models (equipped with M3 series processors) before the end of this year.

Andrew Cunningham for Ars Technica:

Kuo didn’t share specifics, but he has sources inside Apple’s manufacturing supply chains that often give him reliable information about the company’s plans. Apple’s timing shifted similarly last year when M2-based MacBook Pro and Mac mini designs that were apparently intended for late 2022 launched in January 2023 instead… It’s also worth noting that Kuo’s post only refers to MacBooks and not other products within Apple’s lineup. The iMac is particularly long overdue for a refresh as the only Mac in Apple’s entire catalog not to get some variant of the M2 chip.

MacDailyNews Take: Good things come not only to those who wait, but also to those who buy M2-power MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models today!

