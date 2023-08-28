Lionel Messi to miss at least three Inter Miami games for Argentina National Team duty

Inter Miami CF coach Tata Martino has informed the press that Lionel Messi would miss “at least” three games due to his duties with Argentina’s national team.

Christian Arnold for NY Post:

“He’s going to miss games [to play with Argentina, the 2022 World Cup champions], so we are going to have to win without him. It’s something we’re going to have to get accustomed to,” Martino said. Messi has become an integral part of Inter Miami’s offense since arriving in July and the club is desperately trying to make up ground in order to make the MLS playoffs. Miami is 11 points back of the playoff line with 11 MLS regular season games to go after defeating the New York Red Bulls 2-0. “We put a lot of value in this win because (playing with a rotation) is something we need to get used to because Leo is going to join his national team,” Martino said. “He’ll miss at least three games this year and next year it will be the same, and we need to understand that when he’s not here the team still needs to provide results.”

MacDailyNews Take: Three games without Messi make Inter Miami CF’s already steep MLS hill that much steeper.

