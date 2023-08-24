What’s new in Apple Maps in iOS 17

In iOS 17, Apple Maps adds offline maps, so users can download a specific area and access turn-by-turn navigation, see their estimated time of arrival, find places in Maps, and more while offline. Maps also makes it easier than ever to discover thousands of trails in parks across the United States, and supports electric vehicle drivers with real-time charging availability information.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Saving retains all information like business hours and ratings, plus it allows for turn-by-turn directions, so the Maps app basically works like it does when it has a connection, with the exception of real-time traffic information. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations: Apple Maps now displays real-time charging station availability along Maps routes for electric vehicle owners. Users can choose a preferred charging station to see only those compatible with their vehicle. Volume: In the turn-by-turn directions interface, you can tap on the ^ button to see a new Voice Volume option that allows you to adjust the volume of the spoken directions. Options include Softer, Normal, and Louder.

