U.S. wireless carriers lose billions in reversal of COVID lockdowns demand surge

The top three wireless carriers in America have lost billions in revenue as smartphone demand dwindles in a reversal of the boom spurred by COVID lockdowns.

AT&T Inc., T-Mobile US Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. collectively lost nearly $5 billion in equipment sales over the past 12 months compared to the previous year. T-Mobile’s equipment revenue fell 23% last quarter, while AT&T’s slipped 7% and Verizon’s postpaid phone upgrades dropped 34%. Executives partly blame smartphone makers and say customers are content waiting longer between upgrades. Verizon Chief Executive Officer Hans Vestberg said on a recent earnings call that there hasn’t been any “major” new devices recently, while T-Mobile Chief Financial Officer Peter Osvaldik said customers are “happy with their devices” for longer time frames. The turnaround comes after a surge in demand of wireless devices during the Covid-19 pandemic — revenues hit about $6 billion per carrier in the last quarter of 2020 when stimulus checks, product promotions and nationwide lockdowns spurred consumers to upgrade their electronic devices. Now, consumers have returned to pre-pandemic upgrade cycles as networks pull back on promotions.

