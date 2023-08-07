Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air hits all-time lowest price in $200 off sale

Amazon is having a sale on the latest 15-inch MacBook Air, with many models now at their lowest price ever. The 256GB MacBook Air M2 is $200 off and down to $1,099, and the 512GB model in starlight is also $200 off and down to $1,299.

The 15-inch MacBook Air M2 is one of our favorite laptops at the moment, and it’s even better when you can get it on sale. It has impressive performance thanks to Apple’s M2 chipset, a sapcious, comfortable keyboard and trackpad, and battery life that exceeds 18 hours.

The bigger display has a 2,880 x 1,864 resolution, but it has the same pixels per inch (224) as the 13-inch version. It’s a very nice Liquid Retina panel with 500 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. The extra screen space will definitely come in handy in a lot of different workflows, and since the 15-inch MacBook Air is nearly as thin and light as the 13-inch model, it’s still quite portable.

MacDailyNews Take: If you’re looking for a new laptop for back-to-school, the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 is a great option, especially at these sale prices.

