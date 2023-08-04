Apple stock falls 5% after reporting yet another record quarter for services

For the third time this fiscal year Apple has set a record for its growing services business that includes iCloud, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, AppleCare, Apple Card, Apple TV+, and more. The company also eclipsed analysts’ expectations for revenue and EPS.
Hamza Shaban for Yahoo Finance:
Investors appeared to take the bad news more seriously than the good. Shares dropped nearly 5% on Friday to close at $181.99.
Services was among the key metrics that surpassed analysts’ expectations, coming in at more than $21 billion, up 8% from the year-ago period. Apple also beat expectations for overall revenue and earnings per share. The company touted its installed base of 2 billion active devices. But even those bright spots weren’t enough to satisfy the Street.
Some analysts brushed aside the instant market reaction and highlighted the company’s strengths. When compared to Android’s marked decline in sales, for instance, the relatively flat sales of iPhones look healthy, Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang told Yahoo Finance Live. “The services story is going to be the long-term growth driver for Apple,” he said.
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives also emphasized the bright side. “The star of the show was Services revenue,” he said in a note on Friday. He added that services is set to accelerate to double-digit growth and “remains key to Apple’s overall re-rating and growth story.”
MacDailyNews Take: Take the irrational discounts when they come!
2 Comments
3rd quarter in a row of declining YoY revenue. It’s fine to keep on milking the base for more services, great, probably a lot more room for growth there. But unless HW sales pick up, that only lasts for so long and the bottom line doesn’t grow.
Apple has done really well in a world-wide economic slump and inflation, but they need to pick up market share, take out their competition in new ways, and getter done.
Mac: I do believe the new MBA’s are a big move forward and this quarter was it’s launch so moving into fall and education sales, the new MBA should be a solid pickup for the Mac lineup overall. Get some M3’s MBP’s out there and that should also be a huge step forward.
iPads: This market never became what Apple thought it might. Without a great directory system like MacOS, it’s never going to take off, and continue to be a niche market for a lot of uses but still never a PC laptop volume product.
Vision: Pro is coming in 2024, and while it will launch slowly, this is the big pickup over time. From engineering, to architecture and art, gaming to 3D live events, it’s going pick up demand from a sliver of each high-end spending segment. Overall that’ll add up and as applications kick into higher gear in a few years, it’ll be a big growth vehicle by end of the decade.
Car: Apple needs to buy LUCID and take that awesome engine tech and jack it into whatever they are planning on delivering. Period.
pretty good post!