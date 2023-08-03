Russia fines Apple for failure to censor ‘inaccurate’ content on Ukraine invasion

A Moscow court fined Apple 400,000 roubles ($4,274) on Thursday for not deleting “inaccurate” content about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, or what Russia terms a “special military operation” in Ukraine, according to Russian news agencies.

According to TASS, the court session was held behind closed doors. The court imposed the fine below the lower limit, having considered arguments presented by the company before the court.

Reuters:

The company paused all product sales in Russia shortly after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, and limited its Apple Pay service in Russia. Moscow has clashed with Big Tech for years over content, censorship, data and local representation in disputes that escalated after Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine. Apple paid a 906-million-rouble fine in a Russian antitrust case alleging abuse of its dominance in the mobile apps market, Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said in February. Apple, which did not comment then, had previously appealed and “respectfully disagreed” with a FAS ruling that Apple’s distribution of apps through its iOS operating system gave its own products a competitive advantage.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote just yesterday about the CCP’s censorship in China, George Washington said it best: “If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.”

One more quote:

Censorship reflects a society’s lack of confidence in itself. — Potter Stewart

