Elon Musk wants Apple to ‘adjust’ 30% App Store commission on 𝕏 subscriptions

𝕏 owner Elon Musk would like to have a word with Apple CEO Tim Cook about “adjusting” the 30% fee that Apple takes from in-app purchases made via its App Store.

Elon Musk via 𝕏:

Super Important to Support Creators!

If you can afford it, please subscribe to as many creators on this platform as you find interesting.

People from every corner of the world post incredible content on 𝕏, but often live in tough circumstances, where even a few hundred dollars a month changes their life.

While we had previously said that 𝕏 would keep nothing for the 12 months, then 10%, we are amending that policy to 𝕏 keeps nothing forever, until payout exceeds $100k, then 10%. First 12 months is still free for all.

Apple does take 30%, but I will speak with @tim_cook and see if that can be adjusted to be just 30% of what 𝕏 keeps in order to maximize what creators receive.