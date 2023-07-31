Meta’s Threads decline echoes Google+ flop

When Threads arrived in early July, people created 100 million accounts almost immediately, funneled there straight from Instagram. Then it quickly declined, likely because it was artificially, unnaturally, and inorganically grown in the shifting sands of a mismatched set of users.

Ellen Huet for Bloomberg news:

On Twitter, I follow loads of journalists and news sources. On Instagram, I favor friends and visual creators — dancers, textile artists and illustrators.

Threads tried to make a Twitter replacement out of my Instagram social graph, and personally, it’s falling flat. Fancy footwork on Instagram doesn’t often translate to pithy one-liners or important news flashes on Threads.

In its first few days of life, Threads cashed in on Instagram’s scale — but its troves of initial users aren’t sticking around. Daily users, once at 49 million, dropped in a week to 24 million, according to estimates from the research firm Similarweb.

Meta has said it’s taking steps to improve Threads and give people incentives to come back. But the situation has echoes of another time a tech giant tried to build a social network off of a huge but mismatched set of users — remember Google+?