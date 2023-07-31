Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $0.62, or 0.32%, to $196.45, a new all-time closing high. Today’s intraday high was $196.49. Apple set its all-time intraday high of $198.23 on July 19, 2023.

Apple logo

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $124.17.

Monday’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 37,023,315 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 56,926,808 shares.

Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 33.35.

Apple currently has a market value of $3.090 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $3.090T

  1. Microsoft (MSFT) – $2.498T
  2. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.372T
  3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.687T
  4. NVIDIA (NVDA) – $1.154T

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Tesla (TSLA) – $847.619B
• Meta Platforms (META) – 816.486B
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $768.450B
• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $514.128B
• Walmart (WMT) – $430.491B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $248.944B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $212.066B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $195.140B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $184.225B
• Disney (DIS) – $162.410B
• Intel (INTC) – $149.761B
• IBM (IBM) – $131.340B
• Sony (SONY) – $115.538B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $74.902B
• Dell (DELL) – $38.497B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $28.899B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $32.369B
• Nokia (NOK) – $21.879B
• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $19.729B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.957B
• Sonos (SONO) – $2.199B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $34.820M

Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Onward, Cupertino soldiers!

