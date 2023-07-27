Why Apple CEO Tim Cook was initially denied an Apple Card

Apple CEO Tim Cook was initially turned down for an Apple Card, The Information reports. ​ Cook was denied his own company’s credit card because he’s a popular target for fraud.

Theron Mohamed for Business Insider:

Apple’s CEO couldn’t get approved for his own company’s credit card during test runs ahead of its launch in August 2019, four sources told the tech-news outlet. Cook was denied because his public profile makes him a target for impersonation, and credit bureaus flag the accounts of famous people like him. Goldman Sachs, Apple’s underwriting partner, ultimately made a one-off exception to grant Cook a card, The Information said. The tech executive’s vast wealth, spectacular success, and ringing endorsements underline the absurdity that he was turned down for an Apple Card, even if it was during a test run and due to fraud concerns.

MacDailyNews Take: While humorous, this simply shows that Goldman Sachs’ anti-fraud flagging system for Apple Card worked as intended.

