Apple iPhone grew 6.1% in China as overall Chinese smartphone market declined 7.3% in Q2

According to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Apple’s iPhone grew 6.1% in China even as the overall Chinese smartphone market declined 7.3% YoY in the second quarter of 2023.

65.7 million smartphones shipped in China in 2Q23, a narrower decline of 2.1% compared to the same period last year. In the first half of the year, the Chinese market saw 130.9 million shipments, down 7.3% year-on-year (YoY).

The sluggish consumer demand recovery offset the bigger discount efforts from smartphone vendors and e-commerce operators, leading to a more-than-5% drop in sales during the “618” online shopping festival. The discouraging sales results form most Android phone peddlers indicated the challenging environment will continue in the short term.

Apple and Huawei, which benefitted from a very low bar YoY, were the only vendors with a positive growth in the Top 5 ranking, as the price discounts of Apple’s iPhone 14 series successfully stimulated the demand.

MacDailyNews Take: There’s only one true premium smartphone.

