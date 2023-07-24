Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.5 with important security updates

Apple on Monday released macOS Ventura 10.5 which provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: No issues here, plus its snappiness cannot be overstated.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.