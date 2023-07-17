Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $3.30, or 1.73%, to $193.99, a new all-time closing high. Today’s intraday high was $194.32. Apple set its all-time intraday high of $194.48 on June 30, 2023.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $124.17.

Monday’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 49,798,987 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 56,679,426 shares.

Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 32.94.

Apple currently has a market value of $3.051 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $3.051T

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Tesla (TSLA) – $920.359B

• Meta Platforms (META) – $796.035B

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $753.887B

• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $753.887B

• Walmart (WMT) – $416.986B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $237.928B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $207.054B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $200.066B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $190.538B

• Disney (DIS) – $156.344B

• Intel (INTC) – $143.357B

• IBM (IBM) – $121.896B

• Sony (SONY) – $116.490B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $73.934B

• Dell (DELL) – $39.780B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $34.655B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $32.359B

• Nokia (NOK) – $21.392B

• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $19.110B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.803B

• Sonos (SONO) – $2.217B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $34.822M

Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.

