Writers’ strike likely to delay season two of hit Apple TV+ series ‘Silo’

Apple TV+ in June announced a season two renewal for Silo, the acclaimed, world-building drama based on Hugh Howey’s bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels, but it’s likely to be delayed due to the ongoing writers’ strike.

Tom Power for TechRadar:

Given its popularity, it wasn’t surprising to see Silo get renewed for a second season in mid-June. However, while work had begun on the series’ next batch of episodes prior to Apple green-lighting its sophomore outing, Silo won’t be back on one of the best streaming services any time soon. That’s due to the writers’ strike, which has brought Hollywood to a standstill since the start of May.

At the UK junket for Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One, where Ferguson reprises her role as Ilsa Faust, I asked Silo‘s main star if she’d spoken to Silo‘s showrunner Graham Yost about its next installment. Surprisingly, Ferguson admitted that script work was already well underway on Silo season two. Understandably, though, writing had been postponed for the time being over the writers’ strike.

“We did a lot of work prior to things to the strike happening,” Ferguson told me. “Silo season two is happening, but it’s moving forward with the sensitivity that we can’t use any writers. What we have, we can work with, and what we don’t have, we can’t work with. And we stand in solidarity with them [the writers] as well.”