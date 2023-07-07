Apple’s latest ‘Shot on iPhone 14 Pro’ film stars lucha libre Huracán Ramírez

Apple has debuted its latest “Shot on iPhone 14 Pro” feature, which spotlights the smartphone’s camera capabilities. The film, dubbed Huracán Ramírez vs. La Piñata Enchilada, features lucha libre Huracán Ramírez.

Steve Vegvari for iPhone in Canada:

The film is a surprising 13 minutes long. Starring Huracán Ramírez, it tells the story of the fighter who comes out of retirement to fight an evil foe. “Lucha Libre legend Huracán Ramírez is back to face a terrible threat— an evil piñata that is terrorizing all,” the video’s description reads.

On top of being impressively composed and shot, Huracán Ramírez vs. La Piñata Enchilada is quite entertaining.

This ‘Shot on iPhone 14 Pro’ feature utilizes the filming capabilities of the iPhone 14 Pro with the use of rigs, accessories, and editing software. Huracán Ramírez vs. La Piñata Enchilada was shot by Tania Verduzco and Adrián Pérez, who are commonly referred to as “Los Pérez.”