Microsoft should join Apple in the exclusive $3 trillion club by early 2024 – analyst

Apple hit a new all-time high on June 30 of $192 per share, enough of a boost for the company to once again breach a $3 trillion market cap, but the company should get some company in the exclusive club by early next year, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives believes.

Ian Krietzberg for TheStreet:

Apple seems like the clear leader among its tech giant peers, Wedbush’s Dan Ives thinks there will soon be a second company around to breathe that rarified $3 trillion air: Microsoft. “We estimate for every $100 of cloud Azure spend with there is an incremental $35-$40 of AI spend that now is on the table which changes the game,” Ives tweeted. “We believe on a sum-of-the-parts valuation that Microsoft should join Apple in the exclusive $3 trillion club by early 2024.” Ives, predicting last week that Apple will be worth $4 trillion by 2025, believes that “the new bull market in tech has begun. We see tech stocks up another 15% second half of the year.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple leads. Microsoft follows. As usual.™

