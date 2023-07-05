Google set to hire former Apple executive as India policy head

Alphabet Inc. subsidiary Google is set to appoint manufacturing and policy veteran Sreenivasa Reddy as its top government affairs executive in India to tackle legal challenges and expand hardware assembly to the country.

Sankalp Phartiyal for Bloomberg News:

Reddy, currently a senior engineering executive at Microsoft Corp., is likely to join Google toward the end of this year, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. He previously worked in senior positions at Apple Inc.’s India regulatory team and headed government relations at the local unit of Swedish telecom-gear maker Ericsson AB, helping to drive domestic manufacturing at both companies. Reddy’s experience will come in handy at Google, which is scouting for partners in India to assemble its Pixel range of smartphones as it seeks to diversify beyond China. Pixel’s production in India could lead to the local manufacturing of other Google hardware products, such as speakers. The executive will also help Google navigate regulatory challenges. The Mountain View, California-based company is fighting antitrust charges in India, with authorities accusing it of abusing its dominant position in mobile operating systems.

MacDailyNews Take: People who buy Google Pixel phones should be studied to see if medication and/or electroshock therapy can help to improve their pitifully sad situation.

