Apple’s next-gen iPhone could feature significant battery life increase

Apple’s next generation of iPhones could have up to a 15% boost in battery life, according to an unconfirmed leak. The report from ITHome suggests that the iPhone 15 base model could see a 15% increase in battery life, while the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max could see improvements of 12%, 12%, and 11%, respectively.

New iPhone 15 battery capacities have leaked 🔋‼️ iPhone 15: 3877mAh (+15%)

iPhone 15 Plus: 4912mAh (+12%)

iPhone 15 Pro: 3650mAh (+12%)

iPhone 15 Pro Max: 4852mAh (+11%) (via ITHome) pic.twitter.com/3bssU8CWZG — AppleTrack (@appltrack) July 4, 2023

Phil Rosen for Business Insider:

Jacklyn Dallas, a video creator who reviews tech products on her YouTube channel, NothingButTech, told Insider that battery packs are one area of smartphones that haven’t seen much innovation relative to other software developments. That means any updates could present an opportunity for Apple. The tech giant’s most recent release, the iPhone 14, offered marginal increases in battery life, they were not as significant as the jumps seen with the previous iPhone 13 model. To be sure, the initial source said the information may not be fully accurate. The news broke via a private message on ITHome Weibo, and the source claimed to be an insider of Foxconn.

MacDailyNews Take: Importantly, Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro series is expected to be powered by the new A17 bionic chip built using TSMC’s 3nm process technology which will offer significantly greater efficiency and longer battery life, even if the battery capacities were to remain unchanged from the iPhone 14 Pro models.

