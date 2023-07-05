Apple’s first update of Game Porting Toolkit significantly improves Mac gaming performance

In macOS Sonoma, coming this fall, Apple introduces Game Mode which automatically gives games top priority on the CPU and GPU of your Mac, lowering usage for background tasks. And it dramatically reduces latency with wireless accessories, like AirPods and your favorite controllers, for responsiveness you can feel. Apple also has a secret weapon for bringing PC games to Mac: DirectX 12 support. Now, Apple’s first update of Game Porting Tool for Mac significantly improves gaming performance.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

The Game Porting Toolkit beta 1.0.2 update significantly improves game performance. YouTuber Andrew Tsai has run some tests with the new version, and in most scenarios, he was able to notice that games are running at higher frame rates.

With the new version, the frame rate when running the popular game Elden Ring has gone up from 26 frames per second to 32 frames per second on a Mac powered by the M1 Max chip. When running Cyberpunk on a M2 Ultra Mac, the average frames per second went from 8 FPS to 18 FPS.

Interesting, it seems that Game Porting Tool has some compatibility issues with Apple’s M1 Ultra and M2 Ultra chip, as the same games perform better on less powerful chips. This could be due to the fact that the Ultra chips combine two Max chips into one with UltraFusion technology, so perhaps the tool doesn’t yet have full support for it.

With M1 Max, Cyberpunk runs at 40 FPS. At the same time, some games that were not compatible with the tool before like Horizon Zero Dawn and Resident Evil 2 now work just fine.