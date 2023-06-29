Apple on the losing side as Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions

Last August, Apple was among a group of nearly 80 companies filing a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of affirmative action programs being challenged at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. The court on Thursday specifically ruled against race-conscious affirmative action in college admissions programs.
Those programs “violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the 6-3 majority ruling in both cases, Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard, and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina.
Dozens of major corporations across various industries took interest in the case, including Apple, Google, General Motors, General Dynamics, Dell, and Starbucks.
Those companies and nearly 40 others joined in an amicus brief contending that diversity in higher education ultimately helps their businesses by providing a diverse pool from which they can recruit.
In concurring with the majority, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that under the 14th Amendment, “the color of a person’s skin is irrelevant to that individual’s equal status as a citizen of this nation.”
MacDailyNews Take: Regarding affirmative action, as we wrote back on December 31, 2015:
Getting the absolute best people should remain Apple’s ultimate goal. Forced diversity carries its own set of problems. Would the group be comprised of the best-qualifed people possible or would it be designed to hit pre-defined quotas? Would some employees, consciously or unconsciously, consider certain employees, or even themselves, to be tokens meant to fill a quota? That would be a suboptimal result for Apple and everyone involved.
The best and desired outcome is for the quest for diversity to work in Apple’s favor. Truly looking at qualified people from a larger pool would likely result in delivering different viewpoints and new ways of looking at things and tackling problems than a more homogenized workforce would likely be capable of delivering.
Regardless and of course, someday it sure would be nice for everyone to just be able to evaluate a person’s potential, not measuring and tabulating superficial, meaningless things like skin color and gender.
How do we ever get to the point where people “will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character,” when we insist on judging people by the color of their skin?
See also: Apple backs affirmative action in U.S. Supreme Court case – August 1, 2022
Tim Cook is great at outsourcing to China, but he’s a typical knee-jerk leftist and therefore rather obtuse and misinformed in many other matters.
Cook should stick to ordering parts, staying out of the way of his creative employees, and start keeping Apple’s brand out of politics.
Tim Cook, who always sees skin color first (just look at Apple ludicrous U.S. marketing photos in which minorities who make up less than 15% of the U.S. population appear in 95% of the images), foolishly and repeatedly taints Apple’s brand with his twisted racism and obsequious wokeism.
Valid observation. I’ll raise you another: in the big Keynote presentations, it’s clear that Cook chooses presenters who check a box rather than those who are naturally good speakers and who are pleasant to listen to and easy to understand.
That “someday” will be the day a certain political party that is always stirring the pot when it comes to “measuring and tabulating superficial, meaningless things like skin color and gender” is no more.
Leave it to Thomas Sowell–an Uncle Tom to the Left–to proclaim with simple rationality. Btw, look at the Party–claiming to work towards fairness–and it’s the ONLY Party that willingly and w/o an hesitancy to denigrate a black b/c he doesn’t hold the “correct” view. Pure racism that’s never called out for what it is.
Gotta love the hypocrisy of lefties who believe they know what’s best for minorities. When a minority doesn’t believe what their white saviors think they should, they are demeaned and insulted as being traitors to their race. I can’t count how many times I hear the cringy phrase “voting against their best interest” used to describe people who don’t vote Democrat as if people don’t know what’s in their own best interest.
I believe minorities have agency and are smart enough to know what’s in their own best interest and that somehow makes me the racist.
What an upside down world we live in.
Yea!
echo chamber says what?
I will wait for your constructive/substantive comment.
If the goal is a “true meritocracy”, then let’s eliminate the admissions bonus given to children of alumni and big donors. It’s estimated ONE THIRD or more of students at elite colleges are legacies and/or related to donors or staff.
Of course, that really doesn’t make things equal, since public schools are generally financed with property taxes, so rich districts can afford to hire better teachers, have more services and more extra-curricular and athletic programs, which gives rich kids an automatic head start (which is why affirmative action was needed in the first place).
https://www.thecrimson.com/article/2021/10/28/high-time-to-end-legacy-admissions/
Link is to an article in the Harvard Crimson that makes many of these same arguments.
The plutocratic-like actions you note, are unattractive. This diff: one is federally mandated and the other is an organizational choice.
“which gives rich kids an automatic head start (which is why affirmative action was needed in the first place).” You start from the place that we are within a egalitarian political structure. I could use a stronger definition, but the point is, you start from a huge presumption that’s not stated in a creed or Constitution. “Equity” is not the healthy place to start, as it ALWAYS means someone is treated less fairly when “remedy” is attempted. Life isn’t fair and no one can change that, w/o making it unfair for someone. There is no exception, even though the effort may make you feel good.
Was waiting for our right wing friends here to jump out with “AHA! SEE! TOLD YOU! and here’s a meme for good measure”.
I truly wish the solutions to all the problems were as simple as just blaming the left and smugly storming off.
Denying a qualified student admittance to a university based on his skin color is racist. Period.
The left supports this racist policy.
So, why shouldn’t we blame the left for this policy that they clearly support?
Is your racism above blame?
Sounds like you are the smug one.