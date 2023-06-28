What does your iPhone color say about you?

According to Kate Smith, an Arlington, Virginia psychologist and color theorist, owners of red iPhones are attention-seekers while those who choose black iPhones are self-assured.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are available in six colors: midnight, starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, blue, purple, and yellow.

Color theory is the study of how colors are perceived and how they can be used to create different effects. Human psychology is the study of the human mind and how it works. Color theory and human psychology intersect in the field of color psychology, which studies how colors can affect our emotions, thoughts, and behavior.

Color psychology is used in a variety of fields, including marketing, design, and therapy. Marketers use color psychology to create products and advertising that will appeal to consumers’ subconscious desires. Designers use color psychology to create spaces that are visually appealing and functional. Therapists use color psychology to help people with a variety of mental health issues.

Todd Plummer for The Wall Street Journal:

What does the color of your Apple iPhone say about you? Ms. Smith offers some expert insights. Uplifting Yellow: Lovers of this sunny shade are drawn to its uplifting associations and mood-boosting effect… Urbane Lavender: People who appreciate life’s complexity are most attracted to the color. Or, pop-culture influences could pull you toward purple… Resolute Red: People drawn to this fiery tint are outgoing attention-seekers who place value in their strong opinions. Gregarious Green: Greens indicate intelligence and a “community-focused” mind-set, but that lighter versions hint at more empathy… Trusty Blue: Blue-phone owners, said Ms. Smith, are likely “trustworthy or want to be seen as trustworthy.” But they have their quirks—specifically a proclivity for day dreaming. Powerful Black: Classic and classy, a black phone could confer self-assuredness and connoisseurship. It’s a shade that signifies reserved strength.

MacDailyNews Take: We weren’t buying into this iPhone color theory… until we got down to “Powerful Black.”

As you can guess from our proclivity to choose non-colors, favoring blacks and grays… “Matte Black” sounds glorious! — MacDailyNews, July 20, 2021

Steve [Jobs] made us spend a half hour deciding what hue of gray the [Apple Store] restroom signs should be. — Lee Clow, Chairman and Global Director of TBWA\Worldwide

