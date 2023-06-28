Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air is the perfect MacBook for almost everyone

Apple this month introduced the 15-inch MacBook Air, the world’s best 15-inch laptop. With an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the incredible performance of M2, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a silent, fanless design, the new MacBook Air brings power and portability — all in the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop.

With an all-new six-speaker sound system, the 15-inch MacBook Air delivers immersive Spatial Audio, along with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, MagSafe charging, and the power and ease of macOS Ventura for an unrivaled experience. the 15-inch MacBook Air is now available for order.

Gerald Lynch for iMore:

Taking its cues from the luscious MacBook Air redesign that we enjoyed so much in 2022, the 15-inch MacBook Air is almost the exact same machine scaled up by a couple of inches. It’s the same M2 chip (in its higher GPU-core guise), the same port selection, the same colors, and the same fanless design. And that’s a good thing! The 13-inch MacBook Air that launched in 2022 earned a coveted 5-star rating in our review, and if it ain’t broke… don’t fix it. It results in one of, if not the best MacBook Apple’s ever made. Apple claims it’s the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop, and with measurements of 13.40 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches (340 x 212 x 15.6mm), that claim bears out. Perhaps most impressively, it’s barely any thicker than the 13-inch Air, which measures 11.3mm. In terms of weight, you’re looking at 3.3 pounds (1.51kg), against the smaller 13-inch model’s 2.7 pounds (1.24kg)… With those measurements and weight accounted for then, is the 15-inch MacBook Air still a comfortably portable machine? Personal preference will come into play here, but I’d say yes — you may need a slightly bigger backpack to house it, and it might be more of a squeeze in a cramped coffee shop or on an airplane’s table rest, but you’ll hardly notice the difference when carrying it around… The 15-inch MacBook Air, if you were in any doubt, is marvelous. It’s a perfect balance between a larger screen and lightweight portability, while the M2 chip continues to be an excellent performer in all but the most absolutely-demanding scenarios. That you get the extra screen real estate and improved speakers without a gigantic leap in price means that the 15-inch MacBook Air will likely quickly become the go-to computing device in the Mac range for the vast majority of Apple fans.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote just last week, “While our favorite road Mac, perhaps ever, is the 11-inch MacBook Air, the 15-inch MacBook Air, weighing just 3.3 pounds (1.51 kg), is calling our names as we debate moving back to Mac desktops for our desktops and MacBooks for the road. (Right now, we’re still using 16-inch MacBook Pro units everywhere which are just a bit big and heavy for the road, especially compared to the 2.38-pound (1.08 kg) 11-inch MBA units we used to carry.)”

