Apple assembler Foxconn ramps up ‘iPhone City’ hiring in China ahead of iPhone 15

According to local reports and labor agents, Apple assembler Foxconn, which operates the world’s largest iPhone factory in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, has ramped up hiring ahead of new product launches, including the iPhone 15 family of smartphones, expected this autumn.

Iris Deng for South China Morning Posthttps://www.scmp.com/tech/tech-trends/article/3225783/worlds-largest-iphone-factory-zhengzhou-ramps-hiring-foxconn-chairman-reassures-china-supply-chain:

Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant is offering a bonus of 8,000 yuan (US$1,105) for former employees who return regularly to the assembly line for peak seasons, according to a job posting on Monday by the company’s Product Enclosure Business Group unit, which is responsible for producing mechanical parts for the iPhone.

Referrals are also encouraged, with the company offering a 1,000 yuan reward to staff for each new worker that they successfully recommend. Foxconn is also offering a one-off 7,000 yuan bonus to people who join during the peak season under referrals and stay for at least four months.

The factory, which saw production disrupted last year during China’s strict Covid-19 controls, currently has high demand for workers, with recruiting agencies in Zhengzhou “building a talent pool” to prepare for the upcoming peak season, a local recruiter said. The recruiter, who gave her surname as Zhao, is hiring both permanent employees as well as short-term workers at an hourly rate of 21.5 yuan.

Foxconn’s plant in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen is also offering a bonus of up to 6,980 yuan for new hires, according to recruitment posts on Tuesday.