How to force restart your iPhone

You wouldn’t believe how many people we meet who do not know how to force restart their iPhone. They often ask questions like, “why is my iPhone running so hot?,” “why is my iPhone running so slow?,” etc.

There are a few reasons why you might need to force restart your iPhone.

• If your iPhone is frozen or unresponsive.

• If your iPhone is stuck in a boot loop.

• If your iPhone is experiencing a software glitch.

• If your iPhone won’t turn on.

To force restart your iPhone running iOS 16 or later, follow these simple steps:

Press and quickly release the volume up button. Press and quickly release the volume down button. Press and hold the side button until you see the Apple logo.

Once you see the Apple logo, release the side button. Your iPhone will then restart, rebooting from the ground up (note: force restarting your iPhone will not erase any of your data).

How to force restart older iPhones running iOS 15 or earlier:

• iPhone 7 or 7 Plus: Press and hold the volume down button and the side button at the same time until you see the Apple logo.

• iPhone 6s or earlier: Press and hold the home button and the power button at the same time until you see the Apple logo.

MacDailyNews Take: There’s really nothing like a newly force-restarted iPhone!

