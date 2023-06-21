Apple releases watchOS 9.5.2

Apple on Wednesday released watchOS 9.5.2 which provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Note: To check for and install software updates:

Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Tap My Watch, go to General > Software Update, then, if an update is available, tap Download and Install.

You can also open the Settings app on your Apple Watch, then go to General > Software Update.

