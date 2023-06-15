SCMP: Apple’s Mac Studio outperforms any other computer tested by a wide margin

The new Mac Studio features M2 Max and the new M2 Ultra chip to deliver a huge boost in performance and connectivity in a stunningly compact design that lives right on the desk.

Mac Studio features up to 192GB of unified memory, which is 50 percent more than before. It’s now up to 6x faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac, and up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio with M1 Ultra. With the new Mac Studio, any pro can build the studio of their dreams.

Ben Sin for South China Morning Post:

The Mac Studio does not work on its own; it needs at least a display and one input device. The M2 Ultra version tested is powerful enough to support two separate 8K displays or eight 4K screens at once. Pairing it with Apple’s 5K Pro Display XDR was seamless. There are no surprises whatsoever with the software; it behaves the same as it would on any Apple computer. Performance, however, was surprising. In benchmarks apps like Geekbench, Cinebench and 3D Mark, it outperformed any other computer I’ve tested by a wide margin. In real-world usage, such as editing videos on Final Cut Pro, I can render and export a 12-minute 4K 30 fps video in under two minutes. When I’m exporting a 60-second video for Instagram Reels, Final Cut Pro finishes the task in five seconds. For the majority of people, the M2 Pro or M2 Max chips are enough. The Ultra is for true creative professionals. Whatever the case, Apple’s silicon is running laps around the competition.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s Mac Studio is a gorgeous, extremely powerful computer.

