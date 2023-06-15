Apple, Universal set Henry Cavill’s ‘Argylle’ theatrical release

The Apple TV+ spy thriller “Argylle” will follow the globe-trotting adventures of a super-spy named Argylle across the U.S., London and other exotic locations, featuring a star-studded, award-winning cast including Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson.

Aaron Couch for The Hollywood Reporter:

Apple Original Films is making more moves in the theatrical space. The streaming service is teaming with Universal to give the Henry Cavill spy thriller Argylle a Feb. 2, 2024, exclusive global release. It’s the latest high-profile feature that Apple has opted to grant a theatrical window ahead of its streaming debut. The company is already teaming with Sony to put Ridley Scott’s Napoleon into theaters this Thanksgiving, while it has Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon due out Oct. 6 via Paramount. Argylle‘s Feb. 2, 2024, release date is already home to the Warner Bros. Robert De Niro mobster movie Wise Guys and the Lionsgate horror feature Imaginary.

MacDailyNews Take: This one will deliver eyeballs to Apple TV+ when it hits the service a month or so after its Groundhog Day release!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.