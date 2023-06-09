Apple Vision Pro reignites excitement over XR in China

Apple’s launch of Vision Pro, its first spatial computer, is generating a ton of buzz in China with the hashtag #Apple Vision Pro 苹果首款头显 (Apple’s first head-mounted display) racking up over 40 million views on Weibo on the launch day alone.

Rita Liao for TechCrunch:

The country’s virtual and augmented reality industry went from the talk of the town a few years ago to a disappointment to investors and consumers who expected to see mass adoption quickly — last year, XR device shipment crossed one million units in China, a number that’s insignificant compared to the reach of other consumer electronics. While Wall Street traders are skeptical of Vision Pro’s price tag and usability, China’s mixed reality community is excited that the device’s debut has rekindled the public’s interest in XR, which could eventually help bring the necessary talent, supply chain resources and investments into the nascent space.

MacDailyNews Take: Excitement over extended reality (and the vast promise of spatial computing) went from 0 to 600 this week worldwide, thanks to Apple Vision Pro!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.